Kinsler nearing return

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler has resumed baseball activities and wants to return during the team's longest homestand of the season.

Kinsler has been out since May 18 with bruised ribs and had a setback the team called a stress reaction in the same area on his right side even before resuming workouts.

Wary of another setback, Kinsler said Wednesday he had no issues fielding or throwing but wanted to wait a day to see how he felt after a short workout with manager Ron Washington.

The team's leadoff hitter hasn't started taking live batting practice, and he will go on a rehab assignment before he's activated. The Rangers were playing Cleveland on Monday night to start an 11-game homestand that ends June 20.