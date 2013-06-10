Vote for Hardy

Twitter: @CooneyLand

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy took the lead in the most recent round of All-Star Game fan balloting among American League shortstops, giving the Orioles leaders at three different positions.

Chris Davis maintained his lead among AL first basemen and center fielder Adam Jones leaped over Angels center fielder Mike Trout for the top spot among AL outfielders. A week ago, Hardy trailed Texas' Elvis Andrus by more than 10,000 votes, but in the most-recent votes released Saturday night by MLB. Hardy (1,231,843 votes) took a 185,958-vote lead over Andrus (1,045,885).