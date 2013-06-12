Report: Rising temperatures bring danger to illegal crossers

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents have made multiple rescues across Southern Arizona during recent weeks.

In the last 30 days, BORSTAR has rescued 177 people who were unable to continue due to heat related illnesses.

The high amount of ill-prepared illegal immigrants will travel to remote regions of the desert, which often results in loss of life, according to officials. The desert has very few natural water sources or shaded areas. It is physically impossible for the average person to carry sufficient water to avoid life-threatening injuries.

Smugglers convince migrants that they will only walk a short distance. In reality, illegal immigrants will walk long distances in short periods of time, officials say.



The Tucson Sector Border Patrol provides a rapid response with BORSTAR. More than 250 agents are cross-trained as EMTs and agents certified as first responders.

Technology also plays a significant role in assisting agents with rescues. There are 22 rescue beacons located throughout their area of responsibility to assist those in distress. When activated, instructions are in multiple languages and agents are able to respond quickly.

Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435.

