Family escapes early morning house fire

Northwest Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 900 block of West Limberlost Drive early this morning.

Heavy smoke filled the house and awoke two teen girls who were sleeping in the family room. They alerted their parents and were able to escape safely.

According to Northwest Fire, the cause of the fire was due to a curling iron that had been left on for three hours before the fire was detected. The unit was plugged in and on a couch.

The smoldering fire erupted into flames that spread to several rooms of the house. The home had no working smoke detectors and fire officials say that the fire could have been worse.

An adult occupant of the home was evaluated by Northwest Fire paramedics for minor smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

The home suffered moderate fire damage to the front portion of the structure and heavy smoke damage throughout.

Northwest Fire District's Community Assistance program and Southern Arizona Red Cross chapter will be assisting the family with clothing needs.

Northwest Fire wants to remind everyone to have a least one working smoke detector in your home.

