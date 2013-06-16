Family escapes early morning house fire - Tucson News Now

Family escapes early morning house fire

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Northwest Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 900 block of West Limberlost Drive early this morning. 

Heavy smoke filled the house and awoke two teen girls who were sleeping in the family room. They alerted their parents and were able to escape safely.

According to Northwest Fire, the cause of the fire was due to a curling iron that had been left on for three hours before the fire was detected. The unit was plugged in and on a couch.

The smoldering fire erupted into flames that spread to several rooms of the house. The home had no working smoke detectors and fire officials say that the fire could have been worse.

An adult occupant of the home was evaluated by Northwest Fire paramedics for minor smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

The home suffered moderate fire damage to the front portion of the structure and heavy smoke damage throughout.

Northwest Fire District's Community Assistance program and Southern Arizona Red Cross chapter will be assisting the family with clothing needs.

Northwest Fire wants to remind everyone to have a least one working smoke detector in your home.

  • Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

