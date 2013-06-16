Twitter: @CooneyLand

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Kyle Blanks hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to a snap a 1-1 tie and lift the San Diego Padres to their season-high sixth straight victory, 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Blanks' eighth home run of the season came off reliever David Hernandez (2-4) and made a winner out of Clayton Richard (2-5), giving the Padres a three-game sweep.

Huston Street came on in the ninth to pick up his 13th save in 14 opportunities for the Padres (35-34), who moved above 500. for the first time since closing the 2010 season with a 90-72 record.

The Padres have gone 30-19 since May 1, are 21-7 in their last 28 home games and have pulled within two games of first-place Arizona in the NL West.