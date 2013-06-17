Ace's appeal dropped

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's Ian Kennedy dropped his appeal and began serving his 10-game suspension Monday.

The team made the announcement just before the start of Monday night's game against Miami.

Kennedy got the most severe of the six suspensions stemming from the brawl between the Diamondbacks and Dodgers in Los Angeles last Tuesday. He was suspended after hitting Yasiem Puig and Zack Greinke with high inside pitches, the latter one triggering the bench-clearing melee.

Kennedy started Sunday's game in San Diego, leaving with no decision in a 4-1 Arizona loss. The right-hander, a 21-game winner two seasons ago, is 3-4 with a 5.21 ERA.