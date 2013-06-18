AGFD proposes new fishing regulations - Tucson News Now

New fishing regulations considered to conserve fish populations

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
TUCSON, AZ

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is considering changing fish regulations in order to conserve fish populations.

In addition, AGFD wants to simplify and streamline regulations as well as incorporate public request.

The department is conducting a series of public meetings during June and July to provide information on the proposed fishing regulation changes and to solicit comment.

Meetings are schedule at the following locations:

  • Flagstaff Regional Game and Fish office, 3500 S. Lake Mary Rd., June 24, 6:30 p.m. 
  • Mesa Regional Game and Fish office, 7200 E. University Dr., July 2, 6 p.m. 
  • American Legion Post 19, Yuma, 2575 S. Virginia Dr., July 3, 5:30 p.m.
  • Tucson Regional Game and Fish office, 555 N. Greasewood Rd., July 10, 6 p.m.
  • AZGFD Headquarters Office, Phoenix, 5000 W. Carefree Hwy, July 15, 5:30 p.m.
  • Kingman Regional Game and Fish office, 5325 N. Stockton Hill Rd., July 19, 6 p.m.
  • Pinetop Regional Game and Fish office, 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd., July 19, 6 p.m.

In addition the public can also submit written comments via email at fishregscomments@azgfd.gov

The changes are scheduled to be presented to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission at its meeting scheduled for Sept. 6 through 7.

