Railroad improvements to cause closures this week

Another railroad crossing is closed on Tucson's northwest side.



The crossing just east of Cortaro Road and Interstate-10 will begin at 8 tonight and is expected to last until 6 a.m. tomorrow.

Businesses near the tracks are staying open.

The closings come as Union Pacific adds a second rail-line between Los Angeles and El Paso.

And this one will last a little longer than another closing this week.

Rita Road will be closed to travel at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing on Monday, June 24, starting at 7 a.m.

The closing will allow work crews to begin railroad track improvements at the at-grade crossing, located between Old Vail Road and Interstate-10.

The complete closure is scheduled to be in place until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

The improvements include new railroad ties, ballast and flat panels. When complete, the railroad track work will improve pedestrian and bicycle access across the tracks.

Electronic message boards will be in place to advise motorists of this upcoming closure.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.