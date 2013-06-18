Pima County budget includes money for new Littletown Food Bank

A new budget was approved Tuesday in Pima County, totalling $1.266 billion.

The board of supervisors is dealing with four million dollars less in property tax revenue than it had last year.

They say there won't be layoffs or furloughs.

While there's a slight increase in property taxes, many homeowners will see their property taxes go down slightly because valuations have decreased.

An one-time item approved in this budget: $150,000 to make improvements to the Littletown Food Bank, south of Tucson.

The food bank serves the tiny community of Littletown that, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry says, "is significantly poorer than other sections of the community, therefore, there's a real need for a community food bank operation that's close to area residents."

The food bank will get a modular building that one of the county departments no longer needs.

The building is bigger and more efficient than the dilapidated building that now houses the food bank.

The $150,000 will be used for utility connections, sewer connections and to upgrade the electrical system.

The agency is more than food bank.

It also provides clothing, toys and several items for the many homeless people who camp in the desert around Littletown.

Once the new building is in place, the volunteers at the Littletown Food Bank hope someone will donate the specialized refrigerators and freezers it needs to store perishable foods.

Right now, the food bank's old and decaying appliances cannot keep food cold enough to store.

