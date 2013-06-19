Economics of Law Practice report shows job satisfaction in law - Tucson News Now

Economics of Law Practice report shows job satisfaction in lawyers

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona attorneys are making more money than they were three years ago, according to 2013 Economics of Law Practice in Arizona.

Nearly 2,000 bar members answered questions ranging from salaries to job satisfaction.

The economics of law report contains current demographics of practicing attorneys including income by practice category, gender, field of law, office location, work status, etc.

The report also offers insightful optimism for the future.

The 45-page report is available for purchase at the State Bar of Arizona for $125.

The State Bar of Arizona completes this comprehensive survey of its members on economic issues every three years. The 2013 survey is the fifth in the series.

