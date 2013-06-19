TFD responds to man suffering serious electrical burns - Tucson News Now

TFD responds to man suffering serious electrical burns

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Tucson Fire Department SOURCE: Tucson Fire Department
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A male in his sixties is suffering serious electrical burns today after trying to change a breaker on an energized electrical panel.

According to Tucson Fire Capt. Barrett Baker, the incident happened in the 500 block of W. Miracle Mile.

The person was a resident at the location and had volunteered to change the breaker for the owner. The panel flashed and the man suffered serious burns on his chest, face, arms, and back.

TFD was dispatched to the scene was initially responding after a call was made to 911, reporting smoke from the electrical panel.

The paramedics transported the patient to a local hospital for further medical care.

Tucson Electric Power was on scene to ensure the electricity was shut off to the building and City of Tucson Building Safety responded to the scene to determine if anyone would be displaced.

TEP reminds the public to always use caution when working near electricity and to assume that the electricity is live before you begin working on it.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

 

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:58:58 GMT
    As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:32:54 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:05:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly