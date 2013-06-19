TFD responds to man suffering serious electrical burns

A male in his sixties is suffering serious electrical burns today after trying to change a breaker on an energized electrical panel.

According to Tucson Fire Capt. Barrett Baker, the incident happened in the 500 block of W. Miracle Mile.

The person was a resident at the location and had volunteered to change the breaker for the owner. The panel flashed and the man suffered serious burns on his chest, face, arms, and back.

TFD was dispatched to the scene was initially responding after a call was made to 911, reporting smoke from the electrical panel.

The paramedics transported the patient to a local hospital for further medical care.

Tucson Electric Power was on scene to ensure the electricity was shut off to the building and City of Tucson Building Safety responded to the scene to determine if anyone would be displaced.

TEP reminds the public to always use caution when working near electricity and to assume that the electricity is live before you begin working on it.

