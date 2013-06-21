Truck driver faces felony criminal charges in downed power pole - Tucson News Now

Truck driver faces felony criminal charges in downed power pole incident

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police are still investigating two incidents within a week involving two separate semi trucks that pulled down power lines on the south side.

TPD says 54-year-old Mark Misslich is charged with two counts of felony criminal damage after his semi dragged several power lines and poles to the ground Friday near 6th Avenue and 22nd Street. Police say he went off his truck route and his truck was too tall for the area. 

The driver in Thursday's incident missed his turn and went down Osborn near 22nd Street to get back on track. He faces a standard traffic ticket. 

Police say the damage for the ax on 6th Street will cost the city an estimated minimum of $30,000. 

Thursday's incident will also cost in the thousands, police say.

So what's going on? Whose fault is this? TPD says these kinds of things happen sometimes. 

"I don't think there's a lot the city can do," said Sgt. Chris Widmer with the Tucson Police Department. "Both ultimately fall on the fault of the driver. They happen from time to time. Two in one week is a little odd but it can happen. In both cases, nobody meant to do it."

The city spokesperson says the roads don't prohibit trucks on them. He also confirms the city can't do anything to prevent this from happening again.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:38:40 GMT
    Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

  • Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:12:55 GMT

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

  • breaking

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:55:28 GMT
    Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:31:36 GMT
    Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

Powered by Frankly