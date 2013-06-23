Cinci stops the slide

PHOENIX (AP) - Mat Latos matched his career high with 13 strikeouts and the Cincinnati Reds salvaged the finale of their three-game series in Arizona with a 4-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Shin-Soo Choo hit a leadoff home run and Brandon Phillips added a two-run shot in the first inning off Randall Delgado (0-1).
That was plenty of offense for Latos (7-1), who allowed a run on six hits with one walk in 7 2-3 innings.
Latos, coming off his first loss in 21 starts, didn't strike anyone out in the first two innings, then fanned 13 over the next 5 2-3.
After blowing a save in Cincinnati's 4-3 loss on Saturday, Aroldis Chapman gave up a run in a shaky ninth but still got his 19th save.
