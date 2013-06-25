Camp with a champ

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - If you're looking for a solid wrestling clinic slash motivational speech, can this get any better? The 4th annual Sam Portillo wrestling camp happening this Thursday at Pueblo high school will be hosted by Henry Cejudo, the youngest American wrestler to ever win gold at the Olympics... for free.

The camp will be eligible to wrestlers in 7th - 12th grade. Their is no entry fee and registration begins at 9am on Saturday June 29th. Click on the video link for more details.