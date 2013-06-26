Free swim lessons for Catalina residents

Registration for swim lessons opens Friday at the Catalina Community Center Pool at 16562 N. Oracle Road.

Catalina residents can apply for free swim lessons thanks to a donation from the North Tucson Firefighter Association.

Scholarship applications can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Golder Ranch Fire Administration Office located at 3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive.

Registration for swim lessons opens Friday at 7:30 a.m. at the Catalina Community Center Pool located at 16562 N. Oracle Road. Scholarship applications must be turned in at this location.

The free lessons, which only take place at the Catalina Community Center pool, will be two weeks long and given by certified Red Cross instructors.

Session III is from July 8 - July 18 and Session IV is from July 22 - August 1.

The free swim lessons are first-come, first-serve since there's only a limited amount available.

Lessons currently cost $20 for a two-week session (8 classes).

For more information, call the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department at 520-877-6000.

