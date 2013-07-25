U.S. Champ!

Cordes is coming off an American record performance at the same venue just a few months ago at the NCAA Championships. He clocked a 50.74 and 1:48.68 in the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke events, and posted an unheard of 49.6 relay split in the 400 medley relay as well. Cordes also nearly took down the American record of 2:07.42 held by Eric Shanteau since 2009. Meanwhile, former Wildcat Clark Burckle turned in a fourth place finish in the event with a time of 2:11.70.