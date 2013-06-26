Homer Transportation Enhancement Project to begin

Starting Thursday, June 27, the Homer Davis Transportation Enhancement Project will begin.

The Pima County Department of Transportation, the Regional Transportation Authority, and their contractor, Select Development and Construction, Inc. will be shifting traffic.

Traffic will shift on Romero Road from Roger Road to Wetmore Road to the west side (southbound) of the roadway.

This shift is expected to be in place for two months. Motorists may experience minor delays.

The Pima County Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists to obey traffic control signs and speed limits through the construction zone.

For more information, visit the project website at http://www.pima.gov/roadprojects/homerdavisflowingwells2013/.

