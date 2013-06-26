Motorists to expect delays near Three Points

Motorists traveling on State Route 86 west of Three Points will experience brief delays next week.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will continue making drainage improvements on the Tohono O'odham Nation.

The highway will be restricted to one lane approximately two miles east of the junction with State Route 386, which leads to Kitt Peak, on Monday, July 1st through Wednesday, July 3rd.

ADOT personnel will direct traffic in both directions through the restricted area from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. all three days.

The posted speed limit throughout the project area has been reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph for that duration of the 20-month project.

ADOT advises for all drivers to proceed through the work zone with caution and alert for construction equipment and personnel.

The work is part of a $17 million project to improve an eight-mile segment of SR 86 (Ajo Way) between Three Points and Sells.

For more information, please visit www.azdot.gov/statewide

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

