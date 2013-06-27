Salvation Army continues help to the homeless in the heat

The Salvation Army is doing what it can to help area homeless tolerate this heat.

Today, they passed out water bottles to about 100 people at three Tucson parks. It's all part of an annual program called "Operation Chill Out," which started up earlier this month.

"They appreciate the cold water," said Kimberly Holland, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army's Hospitality House. "It's something they don't expect. They're just absolutely appreciative every time they see us out."

Workers say they're still in need of donations, from water to sunscreen and even lip balm. You can drop off items to the Salvation Army's Hospitality House in downtown Tucson.

One of the most important things you can do in this heat is drink water.

"It's very important to have access and make sure [to be] hydrated and we're not looking at heat exhaustion."

The Salvation Army workers plan to do this every day until the end of August, but they need donations from the public to keep it going.

