Verdugo pledges allegiance to ASU

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Sahuaro's Alex Verdugo and Louisville slugger 1st team All-American went 10-0 on the mound, struck out 131 batters to lead the state and capped off the year with a .484 batting average. For local baseball fans, keeping Verdugo in town would be the ideal scenario, but Verdugo has other plans. Playing for Andy Lopez is not one of them.

Those plans do involve playing baseball in Tempe. Verdugo confirmed that he had verbally committed to Arizona State via his twitter page on Saturday.

Verdugo is scheduled to play in the Under Amour All-American game at Wrigley Field on Aug. 24. He led the Cougars to the DII state quarterfinals.