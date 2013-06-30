Two people displaced due to trailer fire

The Avra Valley Fire District responded to a single-wide trailer fire early this morning.

According to AVFD, neighbors reported flames and smoking coming from a residence and made sure the occupants were evacuated from the trailer.

At 5:15 a.m. firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from the trailer. It took eight firefighters and 24 minutes to have the fire under control.

The trailer is completely damaged and estimated damages are around $50,000.

The fire looks to have been started possibly by faulty electrical throughout the trailer.

Two people have been displaced but are not injured. The occupants did lose two dogs that were inside at the time of the fire.

