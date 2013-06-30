Coyotes take Domi 1st round

GLENDALE, AZ --- The Phoenix Coyotes selected forward Max Domi from London of the Ontario Hockey League in the first round (12th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Sunday.

The 5-foot-9, 197-pound Domi registered 39-48-87 and a plus-33 rating in 64 games with London (OHL) this season. He led the Knights in points, goals, and tied for first on the team in assists and plus-minus in 2012-13.

The Toronto, Ontario native recorded a team-high 11-21-32 in 21 postseason games, leading the Knights to their second consecutive OHL Championship. He also registered 3-4-7 in five games with Canada's 2013 U-18 team. Domi was named to Hockey Canada's roster for the 2013 National Junior Team summer development camp, which will take place Aug. 4-10 in Brossard, Quebec and Lake Placid, N.Y.

His father, Tie, was drafted 27th overall in the 1988 Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He went on to play in 1,020 NHL games for three teams (Toronto, N.Y. Rangers, and Winnipeg) and registered 104-141-245 throughout 16 seasons.