Early morning vehicle collision leaves two dead

Pima County Sheriff Deputies with the Rincon District responded to a fatal vehicle collision early this morning.

The collision occurred approximately 2:30 a.m. at 5000 block of East River Road.

According to PCSD, a Honda Civic and a Corvette were found off the roadway. Deputies immediately identified a female driver and a male passenger in the Honda civic. Both were later transported to University of Arizona Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The male driving the Corvette was ejected while the male passenger remained trapped. The driver was identified as 18-year-old Gabriel Gallegos and the passenger, 20-year-old Olajuwon Gilliam. Both were pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Traffic Unit were called to the scene and determined that the Corvette was traveling westbound on River Road when the driver lost control of his vehicle. He crossed the center line and collided head on with the Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound.

Evidence indicated that the Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed but it is uncertain at this time if alcohol was a factor.

PCSD is continuing the investigation.

