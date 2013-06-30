Early morning vehicle collision leaves two dead - Tucson News Now

Early morning vehicle collision leaves two dead

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
SOURCE: PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT SOURCE: PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County Sheriff Deputies with the Rincon District responded to a fatal vehicle collision early this morning.

The collision occurred approximately 2:30 a.m. at 5000 block of East River Road.

According to PCSD, a Honda Civic and a Corvette were found off the roadway. Deputies immediately identified a female driver and a male passenger in the Honda civic. Both were later transported to University of Arizona Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The male driving the Corvette was ejected while the male passenger remained trapped. The driver was identified as 18-year-old Gabriel Gallegos and the passenger, 20-year-old Olajuwon Gilliam. Both were pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Traffic Unit were called to the scene and determined that the Corvette was traveling westbound on River Road when the driver lost control of his vehicle. He crossed the center line and collided head on with the Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound.

Evidence indicated that the Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed but it is uncertain at this time if alcohol was a factor.

PCSD is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

 

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:58:58 GMT
    As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:32:54 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:05:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly