New Pima College chancellor gets to work

Monday was the first day of work for Pima Community College's new chancellor.

Dr. Lee Lambert says front and center of priorities is bringing PCC out of probation.

The two-year process has just begun.

The Higher Learning Commission has listed several deep and serious problems that led to its placing the college on probation.

They include concerns about integrity, financial management, personnel policies and governing board oversight.

There have been allegations of sexual harassment as well.

Lambert says the college must begin a healing process and "bring everybody back together and get repositioned for the kind of leadership I think folks have been looking for. That is a more open, more transparent, more accountable administration, as well as for everybody, for that matter."

Lambert is a former criminal prosecutor.

He was president of Shoreline Community College in Seattle before coming to Tucson.

Lambert's schedule for his first day and first few weeks is practically full. He has dates set to visit all PCC campuses to meet and greet employees and staff in the next couple of weeks.

He held the first in a series of "Meet the Chancellor" events for students and campus employees Monday.

The college also just launched a welcome page for their new Chancellor.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.