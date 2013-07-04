Fox Tucson Theatre to host benefit concert for families of the fallen

Fox Tucson Theatre will be hosting a concert event benefiting the families of the fallen firefighters.

Last Alarm Concert: Benefit for the Families of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 7 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of Arizona's finest talent including Five Way Street, Crystal Stark, The Presidio Boys, Robert Shaw and The Lonely Street Band and more.

Tickets are based on donation and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go directly to the affected families.

To purchase tickets, visit www.foxtucsonthreatre.org

