Fox Tucson Theatre to host benefit concert - Tucson News Now

Fox Tucson Theatre to host benefit concert for families of the fallen

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
SOURCE: FOX TUCSON THEATRE
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Fox Tucson Theatre will be hosting a concert event benefiting the families of the fallen firefighters.

Last Alarm Concert: Benefit for the Families of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 7 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of Arizona's finest talent including Five Way Street, Crystal Stark, The Presidio Boys, Robert Shaw and The Lonely Street Band and more.

Tickets are based on donation and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go directly to the affected families.

To purchase tickets, visit www.foxtucsonthreatre.org

 

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

 

