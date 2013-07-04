Tucson Padres to host Star Spangled Spectacular - Tucson News Now

Tucson Padres to host Star Spangled Spectacular

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Free parking will be available for those who will be attending the largest fireworks show at Kino Stadium.

The fireworks show will follow the Tucson Padres game for the Star Spangled Spectacular on Thursday, July 4th.

Music will be played during the fireworks, which will include Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen, America by Neil Diamond, Living in America by James Brown and much more.

Tucson Band GRIND will perform before and after the game.

Nine active military in uniform from DMAFB will join the Padres on the field at their positions for the national anthem.  A moment of silence will take place prior to the national anthem in honor of the 19 fallen firefighters from Yarnell.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and gates will be open at 5:30 p.m. The Will Call ticket window opens at 10 a.m.

The padres have also scheduled a fireworks show after the July 5th game.

For more information visit www.tucsonpadres.com

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

 

