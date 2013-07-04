Midtown fire sends woman to hospital

A fire sent a female in her 30’s to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation this afternoon.

The fire broke out at a midtown duplex located on the 4600 block of East Duncan Street.

A passer-by had seen the smoke and flames coming from the duplex and called 9-1-1. It was reported that flames were coming out of a window on the side of the house.

The Tucson Fire Department arrived on scene and was told by the on-looker that the female who was home was already out.

The crew entered the home through the front door to search the home and extinguish the fire. They encountered heavy smoke that had banked down to a few feet off the floor.

Due to the lack of visibility, the ladder crew went to the roof and cut a hole with chainsaws to allow the heat and smoke to escape. The interior crew was able to extinguish the fire and then check for any extension into hidden spaces.

The residence did sustain heavy damage to a bedroom and three people were going to be displaced.

Investigators had just arrived on scene to begin the investigation as to cause and origin.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

