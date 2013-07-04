Midtown fire sends woman to hospital - Tucson News Now

Midtown fire sends woman to hospital

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
SOURCE: TUCSON FIRE DEPARTMENT SOURCE: TUCSON FIRE DEPARTMENT

A fire sent a female in her 30’s to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation this afternoon.

The fire broke out at a midtown duplex located on the 4600 block of East Duncan Street.

A passer-by had seen the smoke and flames coming from the duplex and called 9-1-1. It was reported that flames were coming out of a window on the side of the house.

The Tucson Fire Department arrived on scene and was told by the on-looker that the female who was home was already out.

The crew entered the home through the front door to search the home and extinguish the fire. They encountered heavy smoke that had banked down to a few feet off the floor.

Due to the lack of visibility, the ladder crew went to the roof and cut a hole with chainsaws to allow the heat and smoke to escape. The interior crew was able to extinguish the fire and then check for any extension into hidden spaces.

The residence did sustain heavy damage to a bedroom and three people were going to be displaced.

Investigators had just arrived on scene to begin the investigation as to cause and origin.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

 

 

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:58:58 GMT
    As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:32:54 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:05:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly