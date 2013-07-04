TPD searching for bank robber

Tucson Police responded to a reported bank robbery at US Bank, located inside Safeway grocery store.

The incident occurred at 2:22 p.m. and offers learned that the male suspect involved in the robbery had fled prior to their arrival.

TPD confirmed that no one was injured during the course of the incident.

Upon investigation, detectives from the robbery learned that the unknown male approached the teller counter of the bank inside the grocery store and presented the teller with a note. The note was in threatening in nature and demanded that the male be given money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money. He then exited the grocery store and was last seen running in the southeast direction.

The male has been described as an African American in his mid-20’s, 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with a medium to dark complexion and a “goatee” style beard. He was last seen wearing a dark colored U of A t-shirt, dark colored pants, a dark colored baseball hat and sunglasses.

Anyone having information regarding his whereabouts or identity is asked to call 911 or 88-crime.

