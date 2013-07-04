TFD responds to near-drowning incident

Tucson Fire Department responded to a near drowning this evening at 7 p.m. on Prince Road and Romero Road.

According to Capt. Barrett Baker, a 3 year-old male was found at the bottom of the pool and was unconscious as he was pulled out of the pool.

CPR was administered by an adult on scene as TFD units were in route. Tucson Fire Paramedics arrived on scene, assisted the patient, and quickly transported the child to the hospital for further medical care.

TFD wants to remind everyone that drowning is called the “silent killer” because there are no cries for help. ABC’s of pool safety is imperative to prevent a near drowning or worse, a drowning.

