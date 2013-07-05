TFD responds to a swift water rescue

Seven Firefighters quickly rescue 20-year old female who was trapped in Pantano wash after heavy rain

A 20-year old female was stuck in the middle of the Pantano wash this evening after heavy rain quickly poured.

According to Tucson Fire, the female had gone to take her dog on a walk in the wash, which had been clear at the time. As she made her way back, the rain quickly turned heavy.

The wash filled up with large amounts of water and the female was not able to cross.

Another woman, who had also been walking her dog at the time, saw the woman and asked if she needed help. She replied "yes" and 911 was called.

Seven Tucson Firefighters walked into knee-high water to rescue the girl. A TPD helicopter was on scene providing light from above to assist in the rescue.

The firefighters successfully rescued the woman along with her small dog.



In total, twenty-six firefighters from eleven units participated in the rescue.



Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

