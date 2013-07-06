Skaggs sizzles in return

Twitter: @CooneyLand

PHOENIX (AP) - Tyler Skaggs pitched eight innings of three-hit ball in his return to Arizona's rotation, and the Diamondbacks opened a 10-game homestand with a 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Skaggs (2-1), who turns 22 next week and is considered one of the top pitching prospects in the game, struck out five and walked one after he was recalled from Triple-A Reno for the second time this season.

Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a double and single, raising his NL-leading total to 71 RBIs. A.J. Pollock had two hits and scored three times, and Aaron Hill had a two-run single.

Colorado's Jorge De La Rosa (8-5) gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 1-3 innings. He had allowed three runs combined in his previous three starts.