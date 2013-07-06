Goldy & Corbin set to make All-Star debut

Twitter: @Cooneyland

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Paul Goldschmidt and left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin were selected as reserves for the National League team in the All-Star Game to be played July 16 at New York Mets' Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y.

This is the first All-Star selection for both Goldschmidt and Corbin and marks the fifth straight year the D-backs have had at least one first-time All-Star named – 2009: OF Justin Upton, 2010: OF Chris Young, 2011: C Miguel Montero and 2012: LHP Wade Miley.

The duo are the 19th and 20th players in franchise history selected to the team. Goldschmidt is the first first baseman to be named to the squad and fifth infielder along with Jay Bell (2B, 1999), Matt Williams (3B, 1999), Junior Spivey (INF, 2002) and Orlando Hudson (2B, 2007). Corbin is the eighth pitcher joining Dan Haren (2), Randy Johnson (5), Byung-Hyun Kim (1), Wade Miley (1), Curt Schilling (2), Jose Valverde (1) and Brandon Webb (3).

Goldschmidt, 25, has 20 home runs and a National-League-leading 71 RBI and joins the Tiger's Miguel Cabrera (26-86) and Chris Davis (32-83) as the lone players in the Majors with at least 20 home runs and 70 RBI.

Among all first basemen, he is second in hits (98), home runs (20), RBI (71) and slugging percentage (.556), third in walks (41) and OPS (.940), tied for third in doubles (20), fourth in on-base percentage (.384) and fifth in average (.306). His 11 game-winning RBI and 23 go-ahead RBI are tied for second-most in the Majors.

He has 8 stolen bases in 9 attempts this season and in his career, has 30 stolen bases in 34 attempts for an 88.2 percent success rate, seventh-best among all players since 2011 (min. 20 attempts).

Defensively, his .996 fielding percentage (3 errors in 817 total chances) is tied for fifth-best among all first basemen.

In 85 games this season, Goldschmidt has hit .304 (98-for-322) with 54 runs scored, 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 71 RBI.

Corbin, 23 (turns 24 on July 19), is 9-1 with a 2.49 ERA (33 R-32 ER in 115.2 IP), .209 opponents average, 30 walks and 89 strikeouts in 17 starts. Among NL starters, he is first in win percentage (.900), tied for fifth in wins (9), seventh in ERA (2.49) and innings pitched (115.2), eighth in WHIP (1.01) and 10th in opponent batting average (.209).

He is the second D-backs pitcher to open the season 9-0 (Brandon Webb, 2008). His 9-game winning streak from April 6-June 2 is tied for the second-longest streak in the Majors this season with the Red Sox's Clay Buchholz (April 3-June 8) behind the Tigers' Max Scherzer's active 13-game streak (April 6-present). Corbin won 7 straight decisions from April 28-June 2, tied for the fourth-longest streak in team history.

Corbin opened the season with a club-record 9 straight starts of at least 6.0 innings pitched and 2 runs allowed or less to join Ubaldo Jimenez (12 in 2010) as the only pitchers since 1916 to start a season with at least 9 straight starts with 2 runs allowed or less and at least 6.0 innings pitched.

He earned NL Pitcher of the Month honors for May, going 5-0 with a 1.53 ERA (6 ER in 35.1 IP) in 5 starts.

His 14 quality starts are tied for fourth-most in the NL and Majors. His 10-straight quality starts (from April 6-May 26) were the second-most by a D-back to start a season, trailing only Daniel Hudson's 11 from Aug. 1-Sept. 25, 2010.

The D-backs were a franchise-record 13-0 in Corbin's first 13 starts from April 6-June 12, passing Brandon Webb (9, 2008) for the most consecutive team wins by a starter in club history.

The native of Clay, N.Y., is a 2007 graduate of Cicero North Syracuse High School in Syracuse, N.Y.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS ALL-STARS

Year Players – Position (Starter in bold)

1998 Devon White – OF

1999 Jay Bell – 2B, Luis Gonzalez – OF, Randy Johnson – LHP, Matt Williams – 3B

2000 Steve Finley – OF, Randy Johnson – LHP

2001 Luis Gonzalez – OF, Randy Johnson – LHP, Curt Schilling – RHP

2002 Luis Gonzalez – OF, Randy Johnson – LHP, Byung-Hyum Kim – RHP, Damian Miller – C,

Junior Spivey – INF, Curt Schilling – RHP

2003 Luis Gonzalez – OF

2004 Randy Johnson – LHP

2005 Luis Gonzalez – OF

2006 Brandon Webb – RHP

2007 Orlando Hudson – 2B, Jose Valverde – RHP, Brandon Webb – RHP

2008 Dan Haren – RHP, Brandon Webb – RHP

2009 Dan Haren – RHP, Justin Upton – OF

2010 Chris Young – OF

2011 Miguel Montero – C, Justin Upton – OF

2012 Wade Miley – LHP

2013 Patrick Corbin – LHP, Paul Goldschmidt – 1B