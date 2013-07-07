Dbacks tee off on Rockies

PHOENIX (AP) - Wade Miley pitched eight effective innings and had a three-run double, first-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks jumped on Colorado early in an 11-1 rout of the Rockies on Saturday night.

Coming off a shutout in the series opener, the Diamondbacks roughed up Drew Pomeranz (0-2) for five runs in the first three innings and finished with 12 hits.

Miley (5-7) hit his third career double in the second inning and Goldschmidt, named to the NL All-Star team earlier in the day, hit his 21st homer in the third.

Miguel Montero added a three-run homer, Martin Prado hit a two-run shot and Cody Ross tied a team record with a career-high five hits for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks, who have won four straight.

