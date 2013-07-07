Van crashes into 7-Eleven hits a person inside

A van crashed into a 7-11 store this morning on eastbound Speedway blvd and northbound Columbus Blvd.

The driver had hit another vehicle before it crashed into the front of 7-11, hitting a bystander in the store.

According to Tucson Police, the victim was transported to UAMC and is in critical condition. The driver suffered no injuries.

Eastbound Speedway at Columbus is closed off and will be until 4 p.m.

Matt Mendes is currently on the scene. Stay with Tucson News Now for further updates.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All right reserved.

