Tohono Chul Park to host Bloom Night tonight

Tohono Chul Park will be hosting the Night Blooming Cerius, which blooms one night per year.



The park will be open from 6PM to midnight. There will be a trail tour of the blooms will begin in the Performance Garden.



The Cerius will bloom during the night and visitors can enjoy this fragrant, showy flower.

The cost is $5 per person, free for Tohono Chul Park members and children under 12.

Take a flashlight with you and wear good walking shoes.

