Tohono Chul Park hosting Bloom Night tonight

Tohono Chul Park will be hosting the Night Blooming Cerius, which blooms one night per year.

The park will be open from 6PM to midnight.

The Cerius will bloom during the night and visitors can enjoy this fragrant, showy flower.

The cost is $5 per person, free for Tohono Chul Park members and children under 12.

Take a flashlight with you and wear good walking shoes.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.