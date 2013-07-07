8 people found in medical distress after ride in box truck - Tucson News Now

8 people found in medical distress after ride in box truck

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says up to 20 people were transported in this box truck. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office) The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says up to 20 people were transported in this box truck. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
Many of the people stayed at the truck, some were found in the nearby desert. Many of the people stayed at the truck, some were found in the nearby desert.
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Eight undocumented migrants were taken to local hospitals after being found suffering from heat-related symptoms in a parking lot at I-10 and Picacho Peak.

Avra Valley Fire District, Northwest Fire District, Picture Rocks Fire District and Southwest Ambulance responded to the Bowlin Travel Center at 16543 East Camino Adelante, where they found a U-Haul box truck and the patients.

Two of the patients were in critical condition and taken by air to the hospital, suffering life-threatening symptoms.

Two of the patients are in serious condition and the other five are in stable condition.

Six of the patients were transported by ambulance to University of Arizona Medical Center.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office said up to six other people from the truck fled east into the desert.

The Border Patrol located the people who fled into the desert and transported them to the Casa Grande Border Patrol station.

According to a Pinal County Sheriff's Office news release, the people in the truck paid $5,000 for the ride from Douglas to Phoenix.

    Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

