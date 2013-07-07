8 people found in medical distress after ride in box truck

Many of the people stayed at the truck, some were found in the nearby desert.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says up to 20 people were transported in this box truck. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Eight undocumented migrants were taken to local hospitals after being found suffering from heat-related symptoms in a parking lot at I-10 and Picacho Peak.

Avra Valley Fire District, Northwest Fire District, Picture Rocks Fire District and Southwest Ambulance responded to the Bowlin Travel Center at 16543 East Camino Adelante, where they found a U-Haul box truck and the patients.

Two of the patients were in critical condition and taken by air to the hospital, suffering life-threatening symptoms.

Two of the patients are in serious condition and the other five are in stable condition.

Six of the patients were transported by ambulance to University of Arizona Medical Center.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office said up to six other people from the truck fled east into the desert.

The Border Patrol located the people who fled into the desert and transported them to the Casa Grande Border Patrol station.

According to a Pinal County Sheriff's Office news release, the people in the truck paid $5,000 for the ride from Douglas to Phoenix.

