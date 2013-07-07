Go kick "Rocks"

Twitter: @CooneyLand

PHOENIX (AP) - Patrick Corbin gave up three hits in eight innings to finally get his 10th victory and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Colorado 6-1 Sunday for their fifth straight win and a dominant three-game sweep of the Rockies.

Corbin (10-1) struck out 10 in his seventh attempt at win No. 10. The 23-year-old left-hander, picked a day earlier for the All-Star team, also hit an RBI double as the Diamondbacks outscored the Rockies 22-2 in the series.

The Rockies lost more than the game. Star outfielder Carlos Gonzalez injured a finger on his right hand swinging at a pitch and left the game in the ninth. Starter Roy Oswalt (0-4) exited with a strained left hamstring in the second.

Jonathan Herrera broke up the shutout with a home run in the eighth.