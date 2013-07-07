Murray ends the drought

LONDON (AP) - Andy Murray became the first British man in 77 years to win the Wimbledon title, beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in Sunday's final.

The last British man to win the Wimbledon title before Sunday was Fred Perry in 1936.

Murray, who lost to Roger Federer in last year's final, won his second major title after last year's U.S. Open.

Murray and Djokovic played each other in a Grand Slam final for third time in the last four majors, with Murray winning the U.S. Open and Djokovic taking this year's Australian Open.

Djokovic, the top-seeded Serb who won the 2011 title at the All England Club, had won the last three matches between the two and still holds an 11-8 head-to-head edge.