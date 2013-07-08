DPS hiring officers

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is taking applications today for cadet officers and reserve officers.

A cadet officer is an officer in the academy. A reserve officer has the same duties as an officer, but is a volunteer position. Both positions come with basic qualifications. You must be at least 21-years old, a United States citizen, have a high school diploma or GED, and no felony convictions. Also, you must pass a written test and physical fitness test and then a final test to be considered for the academy which takes place in November.

Starting salary, according to the DPS website, for a cadet officer is around $38,000 and $44,000 after graduation.

Positions are available statewide except in the Phoenix area. You can request a location, but there's no guarantee you will get it.

DPS will accept online applications for cadet and reserve officer positions through next Monday.

Click on these links to Government Jobs & Arizona Department of Public Safety for an application.

