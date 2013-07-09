Local firefighters watch memorial service, go to work

Firefighters all over Tucson watched the memorial service for the Granite Mountain Hotshots from their fire stations as they worked their shifts.

Tucson Fire Station 1 crews sat silently, each lost in his or her own thoughts.

The service in Prescott honored the 19 wildland firefighters who died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30.

Their families also were honored, as were those who continue the work of a firefighter.

"It brings things home for you. You realize that you do work in a profession that you can not come home the next day. So it kind of puts things in a perspective and makes you realize what you have and appreciate family and kids and friends. So it's very humbling," said Tucson Firefighter Todd Thompson.

"When I heard about the men that died, part of me died with them," said Tucson Fire Captain Chris Pena. "You can never thank someone enough for what they do give. And we can just pray for the families and support them in what we need to do is--I just ask that we all remember to do that, to remember to pray for them as often as we can."

Tucson Fire Station 1 is where Tucson's own memorial to fallen firefighters is.

It's all very personal.

The firefighters know the risks and think of their own families...the ones at home and their brothers and sisters at the fire station.

"To lose those 19 guys. We work with 17 here every day at this shift and to think of coming to work one day and not having the whole shift that young going to be relieving. It's pretty sad. It makes it a little more realistic as far aw what we do," said Tucson Firefighter Jake Connor.

Dustin Tamietti, Tucson firefighter and engineer, recalled his thoughts.

"Last night when I was laying in bed I was thinking about my children who were in their bedrooms, sleeping and the sacrifices that these men made and the sacrifices that their family--they're making right now, knowing that their fathers are never coming home."

During the memorial service, the station alarm sounded.

It was a reminder that there continue to be those we depend upon to rush toward danger just as the Granite Mountain Hotshots did.

