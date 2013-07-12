Sun Tran continues to fix issues on SunGo card - Tucson News Now

Sun Tran continues to fix issues on SunGo card

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The management and project teams of Sun Tran, continues to work on the remaining issues of the SunGO system.

"Our customers are our number one priority," said Kate Riley, general manager of Sun Tran. "A pass, value or transfer loaded on these products is not always being recognized at the farebox. In these cases, we are not collecting an additional from passengers to ensure everyone gets where they need to go during this transition."

Customers boarding without a SunGO product should be prepared to pay the full one-way cash fare.

For many riders, SunGO has been a success. Purchasing fares online with a credit card and balance protection for lost or stolen cards are popular benefits recognized by transit customers.

Some passengers are still experiencing problems such as fareboxes failing to recognize value or passes on SunGO products and intermittent ticket vending machine jams.

The areas of concern are being addressed systematically. First by isolating problems, working through solutions and testing them before they are integrated into the system.

"Once the SunGO problems are fixed, the benefits to the community will outweigh the challenges faced during transition," said Riley.

Prior to the launch, Sun Tran implemented extensive testing on fareboxes, cards, tickets, vending machines, and online purchasing and sales outlet equipment. Though the testing process was completed successfully, issues surfaced as more passengers began to use the new technology.

To ensure all problems with the system are addressed, Sun Tran is encouraging passengers to submit a description of the problem they experienced. Contact information for SunGO Card is (520) 792-9222 or suntraninfo@tucsonaz.gov.  

