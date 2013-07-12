Improvement project continues on Ina Road and Oracle Road - Tucson News Now

Improvement project continues on Ina Road and Oracle Road

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Work will continue on Ina Road and Oracle Road intersection, according to the Pima County Department of Transportation.

Due to the accelerated construction schedule for the improvement project, motorists may experience shifting, alternating and daily traffic restrictions during this project.

The majority of the project will consist of nighttime construction. Night work hours will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night.

There will be several lane restrictions implemented during night work and Sheriff's deputies will be at the project site each night to direct motorists through the area.

Giaconda Way east of Oracle Road and Via Ponte at Ina Road were closed as of July 8, 2013, for approximately five weeks.

Motorists may experience minor delays. All businesses will remain accessible during construction.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

