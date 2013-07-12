Plan Tucson to be on Nov. 5 ballot

The Mayor and Council unanimously adopted Plan Tucson, the City of Tucson General and Sustainability Plan 2013, which will effectively refer the plan to the November 5, 2013 ballot.

If approved by voters in November, Plan Tucson will become the City of Tucson's new General Plan.

Plan Tucson is the City's proposed replacement to the current General Plan approved by voters in 2001. Arizona State Law requires municipalities to adopt a new or existing plan once every 10 years.

The General Plan is a long-term policy preservation, housing, water and energy resources and transportation and land use.

The desire for Tucson to become a more sustainable community was a consistent theme during the Plan's development.

Plan Tucson is the result of an extensive public participation process that has been conducted over the past two years and was comprised of more than 60 public meetings.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

