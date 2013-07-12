Plan Tucson to be on Nov. 5 ballot - Tucson News Now

Plan Tucson to be on Nov. 5 ballot

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Mayor and Council unanimously adopted Plan Tucson, the City of Tucson General and Sustainability Plan 2013, which will effectively refer the plan to the November 5, 2013 ballot.

If approved by voters in November, Plan Tucson will become the City of Tucson's new General Plan.

Plan Tucson is the City's proposed replacement to the current General Plan approved by voters in 2001. Arizona State Law requires municipalities to adopt a new or existing plan once every 10 years.

The General Plan is a long-term policy preservation, housing, water and energy resources and transportation and land use.

The desire for Tucson to become a more sustainable community was a consistent theme during the Plan's development.

Plan Tucson is the result of an extensive public participation process that has been conducted over the past two years and was comprised of more than 60 public meetings.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:58:58 GMT
    As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:32:54 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:05:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly