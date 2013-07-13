Corbin cruises into break

Twitter: @CooneyLand

PHOENIX (AP) - Patrick Corbin matched a career high with 10 strikeouts for for the second straight start, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Friday night.

Corbin (11-1) allowed a run and seven hits in 6 2-3 innings. The All-Star left-hander hit a batter and walked two, but still managed to win consecutive starts for the first time since he won seven in a row from April 28 to June 2.

The Diamondbacks' beleaguered bullpen managed to hold on for Arizona's seventh victory in the last 10 games. Heath Bell escaped a jam in the eighth thanks to a diving catch by center fielder A.J. Pollock, and David Hernandez finished for his second save in seven chances.

Bell had blown a save opportunity in each of his last two outings.