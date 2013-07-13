TPD respond to four vehicle collision early this morning - Tucson News Now

TPD respond to four vehicle collision early this morning

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Police responded to a four vehicle collision early this morning at Irvington Road and Park Avenue.

According to TPD, an officer at a traffic stop at Park Avenue and Bantam witnessed a white Toyota Camry, traveling northbound on Park Avenue, driving erratically at a high rate of speed.

 Arriving at the intersection of Park and Irvington, the officer came upon a four vehicle collision with one of the vehicles being the Toyota Camry.

Two adult males were injured in the accident, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camry was a 16-year old male and the passenger was an 18-year old male. Both had minor injuries.

The vehicle they were in was reported stolen earlier in the morning. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Traffic detectives are on scene investing the collision.

