2 year-old accidentally shot by uncle - Tucson News Now

2 year-old accidentally shot by uncle

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
Richard Moreno was charged with aggravated assault (SOURCE:PCSD) Richard Moreno was charged with aggravated assault (SOURCE:PCSD)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A 2 year-old's uncle is booked on one count of aggravated assault after accidentally shooting his niece in the leg yesterday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department investigated the shooting on the southwest side, near Valencia and Mission.

Around 1:30pm PCSD received a call that a young girl had been possible shot. It also stated in the call that the girl was 2 years old and may have been shot in the leg.

Deputies arrived on the scene and didn't find the girl. PCSD setup a perimeter and searched for a suspect. But the search was later called off.

Deputies learned that the girl and her mother were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A doctor at the hospital confirmed, that the injures were consistent with a gunshot wound to the leg. The girl remains at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the robbery and assault team were called to the home where the incident took place. They went inside the home and appeared to search a car near the home.

During the investigation, detective determined the witness statements and the physical evidence at the scene were inconsistent.

When confronted about the inaccuracies in their statements, the witnesses told detectives the 2 year-old's uncle was responsible for the shooting.

The 2 year-old's uncle is identified as 23 year-old Richard Moreno. He was in the carport while visiting at the home when he accidentally discharged the weapon.

The bullet went through the wall and struck the child in the leg while she was in the living room.

Moreno fled the scene following the shooting. Family members were able to convince Moreno to surrender to detectives and was arrested at his mother's residence.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.

 

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:58:58 GMT
    As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:32:54 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:05:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly