2 year-old accidentally shot by uncle

A 2 year-old's uncle is booked on one count of aggravated assault after accidentally shooting his niece in the leg yesterday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department investigated the shooting on the southwest side, near Valencia and Mission.

Around 1:30pm PCSD received a call that a young girl had been possible shot. It also stated in the call that the girl was 2 years old and may have been shot in the leg.

Deputies arrived on the scene and didn't find the girl. PCSD setup a perimeter and searched for a suspect. But the search was later called off.

Deputies learned that the girl and her mother were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A doctor at the hospital confirmed, that the injures were consistent with a gunshot wound to the leg. The girl remains at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the robbery and assault team were called to the home where the incident took place. They went inside the home and appeared to search a car near the home.

During the investigation, detective determined the witness statements and the physical evidence at the scene were inconsistent.

When confronted about the inaccuracies in their statements, the witnesses told detectives the 2 year-old's uncle was responsible for the shooting.

The 2 year-old's uncle is identified as 23 year-old Richard Moreno. He was in the carport while visiting at the home when he accidentally discharged the weapon.

The bullet went through the wall and struck the child in the leg while she was in the living room.

Moreno fled the scene following the shooting. Family members were able to convince Moreno to surrender to detectives and was arrested at his mother's residence.



