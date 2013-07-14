3-year old shot at Fort Huachuca

A 3-year old was shot in the stomach yesterday night at Fort Huachuca.

According to Fort Huachuca spokeswoman, Tanja Linton, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. The 3-year old was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation. Stay with Tucson News now for further updates.

