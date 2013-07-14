The Salvation Army continues to assist Yarnell fire survivors

The Salvation Army is continuing to provide services for those affected by the Yarnell Hill Fire.

Since the beginning of the relief effort, The Salvation Army has served more than 9,000 meals, 20,000 beverages, and 5,000 snacks.

The majority of the meals were served to the incident personnel planning the memorial service and funerals of the 19 fallen firefighters.

On the day of the memorial service, The Salvation Army was privileged to serve breakfast and lunch to more than 900 Honor Guard members.

"Many thanks to The Salvation Army for the meals they provided," said Mark Hart, Information Officer, Arizona State Incident Management team. "It kept us going as we were working 12-hour days. We also want to thank The Salvation Army for making signs to welcome back the fallen firefighters on Sunday. The signs were a focal point at the courthouse, and the community was able to write messages of support."

The Salvation Army has been providing support and relief to the community of Yarnell in addition to the efforts in Prescott. They have been serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Yarnell since Monday.

Assistance, which includes utility support, food boxes, gift cards for groceries, clean-up kits, fan boxes, miscellaneous other requests, and emotional and spiritual support, has been provided to more than 120 individuals and families.

The Salvation Army actively seeks out those needs that are often overlooked. As a result, one five year-old girl received a bicycle to replace the one she lost in the fire.

"The Salvation Army is grateful to our donor and volunteers," said Lt. Elaine Mansoor, Prescott Corps Officer for The Salvation Army. "Businesses and individuals from the community have embraced us and helped us in countless ways. The people in Yarnell have a long road to recovery but they have joined together to rebuild. The Salvation Army is here to provide long-term recovery support."

Here is how you can donate to The Salvation Army:

• Give online at https://donate.salvationarmyusa.org/southwest/Yarnell-Fire

• Donate at the register at any Bashas', Food City, or AJ's grocery store

• Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) and designate "AZ Fires"

• You can also text the word "IGIVEAZ" to 80888 to make a $10 donation through your mobile phone*

• Checks may be made out to:

The Salvation Army

PO Box 80066

Prescott, AZ 86304

Please designate "AZ Fires" on all checks.

