Brew crew avoids sweep

PHOENIX (AP) - Wily Peralta pitched seven effective innings, Logan Schafer homered and drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Sunday.

Arizona won the first three games of the series, mostly by coming from behind.

The Brewers prevented the sweep by roughing up Ian Kennedy (3-6) early with a string of two-strike hits and a second straight strong outing by Peralta (7-9)

Carlos Gomez hit a two-run single in the first inning and Jean Segura had three hits for Milwaukee, which ended a six-game losing streak to the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Montero homered for the second straight game, but Kennedy gave up five runs in the first two innings to remain stuck on 49 career wins for the seventh straight start.